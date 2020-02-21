Dr. Edward Halusic Replaces Over 7,000 Missing Teeth with Dental Implants in Mt. Pleasant and Greensburg, PA

GREENSBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned oral surgeon, Dr. Edward Halusic, has now placed over 7,000 dental implants for patients in Mt. Pleasant and Greensburg, PA with missing teeth. Always at the forefront of implantology, Dr. Halusic keeps his practice, The Facial Surgery Center, up to date with the latest technology and provides the most advanced treatment in the industry. In addition to individual dental implants, Dr. Halusic offers All-on-4® full mouth dental implant treatment guided by CHROME™ GuidedSMILE™ technology to help patients permanently replace broken or missing teeth.

Dr. Halusic has over 35 years of experience as a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Early in the rise of modern dental implants, Dr. Halusic realized 3D imaging plays an instrumental role in providing quality dental implant care. As a result, he was one of the first oral surgeons to have a CT scan in his office, which is something frequently only offered at hospitals. He was also the first surgeon in the world to perform All-on-4 reconstructive surgery using CHROME guided technology.

CHROME technology provides preplanned, predictable guides for dental implant surgeons. CHROME creates a digital workflow and physical guides to direct an oral surgeon to place the implants in the precise location for the most accurate and longest-lasting results. This technology not only reduces the length of the surgery, but it also reduces prosthetic complications and increases the implants' long-term success rate.

Dental implants provide a permanent tooth replacement solution to missing teeth and loose or ill-fitting dentures. A dental implant is a titanium post that is gently inserted into the jawbone and topped with a dental crown. The dental crown is customized to match the patient's facial aesthetics and personal preferences. Unlike traditional dentures, which provide only a 10% chewing efficiency compared to natural teeth, the crowns on dental implants are made of such strong material, they can fully restore a patient's ability to speak and chew.

Dr. Halusic provides cutting-edge dental implant treatment along with his associate, Dr. Christian Moore, at The Facial Surgery Center. For the convenience of their patients, they offer this service at two locations, with practices in Greensburg and Mt. Pleasant, PA.

Those looking for a permanent solution to replace missing teeth in Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant, and surrounding Pittsburgh, PA areas can connect with Drs. Halusic and Moore for a consultation. To schedule an appointment at The Facial Surgery Center, call 724-836-1060 for the Greensburg, PA location, 724-547-0999 for the Mt. Pleasant, PA location, or visit http://www.thefacialsurgerycenter.com.

About the Oral Surgeons

