10.05.2023 00:09:00

Dr. Ehsan Samei Ph.D. joins Imalogix as Chief Scientific Advisor

BRYN MAWR, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imalogix, an industry leader in deep learning AI for imaging, announced that world renowned radiology leader and clinical researcher Dr. Ehsan Samei has joined the Imalogix team as its Chief Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Ehsan Samei, PhD, DABR, FAAPM, FSPIE, FAIMBE, FIOMP, FACR is the Reed and Martha Rice Distinguished Professor of Radiology at Duke University, where he holds additional appointments in Medical Physics, Biomedical Engineering, Physics, and Electrical and Computer Engineering. He is the Chief Imaging Physicist for Duke University Health System, the director of the Carl E Ravin Advanced Imaging Laboratories, and the director of the Center for Virtual Imaging Trials. Author of over 350 referred papers, his work has aimed to bridge the gap between scientific scholarship and clinical practice through patient-centric imaging and translational research. His research focuses on virtual clinical trials, quantitative imaging, and performance metrologies. He was the pioneer in introducing in vivo image quality assessment in radiological imaging, bringing in a new paradigm in the personalized assessment, assurance, and optimization of imaging in clinical practice.

"We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Samei. His world renown accomplishments are too numerous to encapsulate in a quote, but his insights and intellectual property are transformative and will be invaluable in Imalogix fulfilling its mission to Rethink Healthcare." said John Heil, CEO of Imalogix.

"I have always admired Imalogix for its innovative solutions and its vision to enhance medicine and its practice through holistic solutions that extend beyond radiation dose towards performance management. I am delighted to partner with such an innovative leader in the imaging community and am looking forward to advancing quality medicine together." said Dr. Samei.

About Imalogix

Headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa.- Imalogix's SaaS platform and its cloud-based human and machine-intelligence transforms imaging data into actionable information to improve patient safety and enterprise efficiency. Imalogix's AI platform enables hospitals and imaging centers to achieve best practices, maintain compliance and improve profitability. Visit www.imalogix.com or call 855.687.9100.

