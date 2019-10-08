Dr. Emil Tanghetti joins Cartessa Aesthetics' Medical Advisory Board

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics is proud to announce that Dr. Emil Tanghetti has joined the company's Medical Advisory Board. The esteemed group of dermatologists and plastic surgeons have provided guidance and clinical insights since Cartessa's inception just two years ago. The addition of Dr. Emil Tanghetti further elevates the scientific expertise available to the emerging aesthetic laser company as they fulfill their mission to bring providers best-in-class aesthetic solutions.

"I was impressed that Cartessa is thinking about gaps in laser science and new ways to utilize today's technologies in the same way I was," shared Dr. Tanghetti. "I work closely with many of Cartessa's global partners like Quanta System and DEKA. I believe in their business model and impact on the industry."

Emil Tanghetti, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. He practices at the Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery in Sacramento and has been clinical professor of Dermatology at the University of California, Davis. Dr. Tanghetti is regarded internationally for his work in clinical dermatology and laser physics and for his research and publications focused on laser surgery, acne, psoriasis and cosmetic dermatology.

Dr. Tanghetti is currently listed in the "Best Doctors in America" Pacific region and has been recognized as "Top Doc" by his peers in Sacramento magazine. Dr. Tanghetti has received the "Hero in Health Care" award for his volunteer work in removing tattoos for the California Youth Authority. He is also a member of the editorial board of Lasers in Surgery and Medicine.

"I am delighted and honored that Dr. Tanghetti has joined the Advisory Board," says Dr, Nazanin Saedi, Chair of Cartessa's Medical Advisory Board. "Emil is a true luminary and leader in laser surgery. I look forward to working with him to broaden our utilization of present-day technologies and evaluating new innovations with the team at Cartessa."

Cartessa Founder and CEO Gabe Lubin shares these sentiments; "I have enjoyed the collaboration we've had thus far with Dr. Tanghetti and being able to share our current technologies and ideas for the future. His interest and commitment to investigating what's possible in laser science is inspirational and it is a privilege to have him on our board."

