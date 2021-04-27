Dr. Ernst Von Schwarz Explains COVID-19 Infection and Deaths Even After Vaccination

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "News of the Covid-19 related death of the Israeli fashion icon Alber Elbaz after he was vaccinated is raising questions among some about vaccine effectiveness," says Dr. Ernst von Schwarz. "After vaccination, the president of Argentina tested positive for COVID-19. In this case, President Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine."

"News of people who contract COVID-19 or even die after being vaccinated may contribute to 'vaccine hesitancy', increasing the number of people who are reluctant to get vaccinated. No vaccine provides 100% protection against any viral infection or risk of death," says Dr. von Schwarz.

1. "Breakthrough infections" are expected in a small number of cases. In the Pfizer study, 0.48% of vaccinated people got infected.

2. Current Covid-19 vaccines prevent serious infections, hospitalizations and death in 60-95% percent of those fully vaccinated, depending on the vaccine and study data.

3. Some people might have contracted Covid- 19 before getting vaccinated. With an incubation period of up to two weeks, disease could develop before antibody production from vaccination becomes efficient.

4. Different mutations might escape vaccination effectiveness. Most known variants appear to be susceptible to current vaccines.

5. Currently, vaccines are not protecting completely against infection, but are widely effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death. Vaccinated people might still transmit the virus to others who then, if not vaccinated, can develop severe disease or even die.

"The benefits of vaccination clearly outweigh risks of severe side effects or the small risk of contracting Covid-19 with a bad outcome, says Dr. von Schwarz. Contracting COVID-19 can lead to an asymptomatic harmless course in most, but might result in death in some as seen worldwide over the last 14 months, with over 3 million deaths so far. "

"Any side effects or ineffectiveness of the current vaccines are much less likely than contracting a potentially life-threatening disease for which we still do not have any curative therapy," says Dr. von Schwarz. "People should get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and communities."

Prof. Dr. Dr. Ernst von Schwarz

Cardiologist and Medical Researcher

SOURCE Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, MD