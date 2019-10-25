Dr. Frank Melo, Lead Investigator, joins Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida (NPRC) an Evolution Research Group (ERG) site is excited to announce that Dr. Frank Melo, M.D. has recently joined the NPRC team as a Lead Investigator. Prior to joining NPRC, Dr. Melo has participated in over 40 pre-clinical, and clinical research trials in laboratory, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. He has 16 years in various roles in clinical research in Texas and Florida, along with 10 years clinical experience in family medicine and addiction medicine.

"We welcome Dr. Melo as a Lead Investigator. He has experience, leadership skills, and mission focus to lead exceptional clinical trials and improving operational excellence," said Erica Ridolfi, Executive Director of Clinical Operations for ERG. "We are happy to have a lead investigator with Dr. Melo's dedication joining us to continue in partnership with Dr. Wendy Bond to drive future growth, improve patient experience and lead trials that provide the high-quality data our subject participants require."

Dr. Bond will continue in her role as Principal Investigator at NPRC and will also be working at her new neurology practice office. (http://www.neurologyrelief.com ). For the past 15 years, Dr. Bond has practiced general neurology in the Fort Myers and Cape Coral area. Dr. Bond was also the previous medical director of the Lee Health ALS Clinic. In addition, given her fellowship training in neuromuscular disorders Dr. Bond will lead the expansion of a greater range of clinical trials conducted at NPRC. These areas include Parkinson's, ALS, gait and movement disorders, Lewy-body dementia, frontal-temporal dementias.

In addition, Melissa Schaerf, M.S.N., A.P.R.N., has joined ERG Operation's Senior Management team as Senior Clinical Liaison. As a co-founder and legacy owner of NPRC, she knows the ins and outs of running and growing a clinical research site. In her new role, Schaerf will be working closely with the business development and recruitment teams to support organic growth across ERG. Schaerf will also partner with the senior management team to promote and lead training initiatives across all ERG clinical sites. Her home office will continue to be in Fort Myers, FL.

About NPRC

Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida, a subsidiary of Evolution Research Group, is an outpatient research facility conducting high quality clinical trials in Alzheimer's Disease and other neurological disorders. The facility has a strong presence in the community with access to subjects through direct physician referrals. As part of its diversification of CNS disease trials, NPRC will soon have an inpatient unit to serve even a greater population of patients desiring to participate in clinical research trials.

Learn more about NPRC at http://www.nprc-swfl.com

Learn more about Evolution Research Group at http://www.ergclinical.com.

