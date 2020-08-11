Dr. Garrick Wong Announces New Hybrid-Responsive Orthodontic Website

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garrick Wong, DMD, MS, of Cos Cob, CT is pleased to announce the launch of his orthodontic practice's new Hybrid-Responsive™ website: https://www.drgarrickfwong.com.

Dr. Wong strives for perfect results with all of his patients and this perfectionism prompted him to redesign his website with a format that takes into consideration details big and small. Through his new Hybrid-Responsive website, Dr. Wong offers patients a seamless online experience built with usability at the forefront. The clean, uncluttered design makes it easier than ever before for patients to learn about their orthodontic treatment options, financing, and Dr. Wong's professional background.

"Along with the update to our office at our new location, we are so happy to launch this new site to update the way that we can stay connected to our patients. Not only will the site introduce our practice to you but will offer helpful information for our patients all along their journey to a great smile. We welcome your feedback to continue to improve this site," Dr. Wong says.

With a new design that is equally responsive on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops, drgarrickfwong.com allows patients to access the information they need whether they're at home, at work, or on-the-go. Users can contact Dr. Wong to ask a question, fill out their new patient forms, and request appointments online with a few simple clicks. Dr. Wong's new website includes detailed descriptions of the services offered by his practice, information for new patients, and helpful frequently asked questions content.

About Dr. Garrick Wong

Dr. Garrick Wong graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine Magna Cum Laude before attending Harvard University School of Dental Medicine for a Master's degree in Medical Science and a post-doctoral certificate in Orthodontics. He has been named as a Top Dentist in both Greenwich Magazine and Connecticut Magazine. A member of numerous professional groups such as the ADA, CSDA, AAO, Seattle Study Club, Dr. Wong also plays an active role in his local community.

As an orthodontist, Dr. Wong provides a wide range of services for children, teens, and adults. These include traditional braces, Invisalign, dentofacial orthopedics, surgical orthodontics, and early orthodontic treatment. To learn more about Garrick F. Wong DMD Orthodontics or request an appointment, view the new website at https://www.drgarrickfwong.com or call (203) 625-9888. The practice is located at 453 E. Putnam Ave., 2nd Floor, Cos Cob, CT 06807.

