Dr. Hassan Ismail Elected President of Minnesota Board of Dentistry

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Dental congratulates practice owner Dr. Hassan Ismail on his appointment as president of the Minnesota Board of Dentistry, after serving in several positions for the board since 2018. In his new leadership position, Dr. Ismail will support the Board's goal of promoting and protecting public health and safety, while ensuring that every licensed dental professional practicing in the state meets the requirements for safe, competent and ethical practice.

"Dr. Ismail represents the type of thoughtful, world-class leadership that Aspen Dental exemplifies."

Dr. Ismail has been part of the Aspen Dental network for nearly seven years and owns three offices in the Minnesota area, most recently acquiring his fourth Aspen Dental office in March 2022 – in an effort to bring care to even more members of the community.

"The leadership skills I have developed as a practice owner at Aspen Dental will go a long way in helping me serve as president of the Minnesota Board of Dentistry, and I'm eager to share my passion for mentorship, quality care, and innovation in our discipline," said Dr. Ismail. "My goal as president of the Minnesota Board of Dentistry is to improve access to care, especially in underserved areas, and to promote dentistry as a career path – values that perfectly align with the mission of Aspen Dental."

"Dr. Ismail represents the type of thoughtful, world-class leadership that Aspen Dental exemplifies," said Arwinder Judge, DDS, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "Dr. Ismail is committed to bringing better dental care to more people, and he empowers others to do the same. This commitment to serve, along with his new role as president of the Minnesota Board of Dentistry, will undoubtedly inspire the thousands of doctors who we support at Aspen Dental offices nationwide, and beyond."

Dr. Ismail works as an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Minnesota. He received his doctorate in dental surgery from Jami't Alep in Syria, and a certification in esthetic dentistry from University of Minnesota, and a certification in implant dentistry from the University of Nevada. He holds the prestigious designation as a fellow in the American Academy of General Dentistry.

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-hassan-ismail-elected-president-of-minnesota-board-of-dentistry-301495125.html

SOURCE Aspen Dental