Dr. Jacqueline Subka Transforms Smiles and Lives in Thousand Oaks, CA with Smile Makeovers Including Invisalign® and Teeth Whitening

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected Thousand Oaks, CA dentist, Dr. Jacqueline Subka, transforms smiles through customized smile makeover treatments including Invisalign® and teeth whitening. While many seeking a smile makeover focus on improving the appearance of their smiles, they typically experience improved function as well after undergoing these cosmetic dentistry services.

Dr. Subka maps out smile makeover treatment plans based on the unique dental needs and desires of each patient. After establishing the best route to take, she schedules each treatment to address the most pressing oral concerns first and work from there. In some cases, she may concurrently apply several treatments to get the fastest outcomes without compromising quality.

For instance, patients with crowded, crooked or gapped yellowing teeth may experience rapid improvement by coupling Invisalign with professional, dental grade teeth whitening. During in-office teeth whitening procedures, Dr. Subka uses special shields and soft tissue protective agents to ensure patient comfort and limit bleaching sensitivity. At the same appointment, she can customize an Invisalign treatment plan to position the teeth into a more aesthetically pleasing position. With Invisalign, Dr. Subka can straighten teeth while simultaneously fixing problems like malocclusion, chronic headaches and tough to clean areas.

Other frequently requested cosmetic dentistry services available at Dr. Subka's practice include CEREC dental crowns, porcelain veneers and advanced dental implants. The overarching objective of any smile makeover is to resolve pressing dental issues while helping patients feel more confident about the way their teeth and gums look and feel. With proper follow-up care, smile makeover patients can even reduce their risk of developing long-term dental conditions like gum disease.

Individuals desiring a smile makeover in Thousands Oaks, CA are encouraged to self-refer to Dr. Subka. Appointments can be made by calling 805-373-1919.

Dr. Jacqueline Subka is a general dentist offering personalized dental care for patients in Thousand Oaks, CA since 1999. Dr. Subka received her dental degree from the prestigious University of Southern California School of Dentistry in Los Angeles. Dr. Subka practices gentle dentistry and incorporates state-of-the-art techniques to provide leading, minimally invasive care. She and her team are committed to continuing education and strive to provide high-quality, personalized dental care to each patient. To learn more about Dr. Subka and the dental services she provides, visit her website at http://www.subkadds.com or call 805-373-1919.

