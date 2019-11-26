Dr. Jacqueline Subka Treats Gum Disease in Calabasas, CA with Minimally Invasive Laser Dentistry

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected Southern California dentist, Dr. Jacqueline Subka, now offers laser dentistry to Calabasas, CA patients who present signs of gum disease. Gum disease is a highly common bacterial condition that causes a progressive breakdown of healthy gum tissue, tooth structure and bone. To help individuals avoid inevitable tooth loss and related problems, Dr. Subka offers minimally invasive, comfortable laser dentistry treatments in her Thousand Oaks, CA practice

While traditional methods of addressing gum disease work well, they can cause discomfort and take many hours or visits to complete. By relying upon the precision, advancement and innate power of lasers, Dr. Subka can achieve lasting, predictable results without adding time to patients' appointments. Plus, lasers enable Dr. Subka and her staff to more easily remove diseased gum tissues and encourage reattachment and, in some cases, regeneration of new, healthy gum tissue. Depending on the severity of the disease, laser dentistry can be used to reverse some, if not all, of the damage of periodontal, or gum, disease.

Because laser dentistry is so minimally invasive, many individuals who present signs of dental anxiety prefer this treatment for its speed, accuracy and comfort. Individuals who may still worry about unpleasant sensations or who experience dental fear during their dental appointments have the option of requesting sedation dentistry when they visit Dr. Subka. Sedation dentistry uses proven, safe sedation vehicles such as nitrous oxide to calm patients who find visiting a dentist difficult. This allows those patients to receive the oral health care they deserve without causing undue nervousness or stress.

Individuals who have symptoms of gum disease in Calabasas, CA, including bad breath or swollen, tender and bleeding gums, are welcome to schedule a laser dentistry consultation with Dr. Subka. Dr. Subka's office is located in Thousand Oaks, CA and can be reached by calling 805-373-1919 or visiting http://www.subkadds.com.

About the Dentist

Dr. Jacqueline Subka is a general dentist offering personalized dental care for patients in Thousand Oaks, CA since 1999. Dr. Subka received her dental degree from the prestigious University of Southern California School of Dentistry in Los Angeles. Dr. Subka practices gentle dentistry and incorporates state-of-the-art techniques to provide leading, minimally invasive care. She and her team are committed to continuing education and strive to provide high-quality, personalized dental care to each patient. To learn more about Dr. Subka and the dental services she provides, visit her website at http://www.subkadds.com or call 805-373-1919.

SOURCE Dr. Jacqueline Subka