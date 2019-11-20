Dr. John Birthday Second Line Kicks Off Today at 6p from Congo Square

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dr John Birthday Second Line parade starts at 6 p.m. today Wednesday, November 20th from Congo Square. The celebration is set to honor the life and birthday of the late Mac "Dr John" Rebennack. James Andrews and the Crescent City All-Stars band will lead the event, traveling South on Basin Street and ending at Canal Street.

This celebration is a chance to honor the late Mac Rebennack, known as Dr. John, with the second line tradition. Rebennack had reflected on the importance of the second line in countless interviews. In 2017, Rebennack received a proclamation from the New Orleans City Council naming Nov. 21 as Dr. John Day. A year later, it was found that Rebennack's real birthday was Nov. 20, 1941.

"There are celebrations planned for Dr. John throughout the City of New Orleans this month. It has become 'Mac Month' and we expect this gathering to be very special," organizer Jennifer Young commented.

Carl Mack Presents will coordinate the event. The second line parade begins at 6 p.m. outside of Congo Square. Attendees are invited to gather near the 700 Block of Rampart Street.

