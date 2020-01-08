Dr. John Coors Retires From CoorsTek, Inc.

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of engineered ceramics, honorably recognizes Dr. John Coors for serving as President of CoorsTek, Inc. from 1998-2016, while also working as Director and Chairman of the Board since January 2000. Given the successful leadership team now in place at CoorsTek, Inc., he has taken the decision to retire as Chairman of the Board of CoorsTek, Inc., but will remain involved in Coors family businesses.

Throughout his 22-year career at CoorsTek, John led with his values first, treating others with respect and dignity, a reflection of his Christian faith and connection to family. As a family-owned and operated business, CoorsTek has the luxury to plan long-term and seek out ways to create value while remaining true to the culture of our organization. John had a remarkable way of balancing his commitment to be a manager and steward of the business as well as an owner.

John was integral in leading CoorsTek's growth in both size and geographic reach. He oversaw a broad expansion of oxide, nitride and carbide ceramic offerings and is credited for executing more than 20 national and international acquisitions. Two key strategic acquisitions, Saint Gobain Advanced Ceramics in 2010 and Covalent Materials in 2014, gave CoorsTek the local footprint it needed to be close to its customers and position the company for long-term growth.

"We are proud to carry forward the legacy of creating value both from management and owner perspectives that John has bestowed. With a strong international leadership team in place, coupled with a tested and proven strategy, the company is well positioned for long-term growth," said co-CEOs, Jonathan, Michael and Timothy Coors. "We thank John for his wisdom and counsel as we prepared for this transition and are pleased, he will remain involved in the wider Coors family businesses."

With a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, a Master of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Texas and a doctorate in engineering from the Technical University of Munich, Dr. Coors believes in the importance of education. However, he credits his Christian faith, and his wife of 42 years Sharna Coors, with whom he has 10 children, for being the foundation of his success.

