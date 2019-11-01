Dr. John DeLuca of Kessler Foundation elected to lead National Academy of Neuropsychology

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John DeLuca, PhD, senior vice president of Research and Training at Kessler Foundation, has been elected to serve as president-elect of the National Academy of Neuropsychology (NAN) for 2020. He will assume the presidency in 2021, following the term of Dr. Peter Arnett. Dr. DeLuca, a neuropsychologist, is internationally known for his leadership in cognitive rehabilitation research in traumatic brain injury and multiple sclerosis, and in the training of postdoctoral fellows in neuropsychology for careers in research.

"I am honored to represent NAN," said Dr. DeLuca. "The field of neuropsychology is fundamental to understanding the relationships between the brain and behavior," he added, "and NAN provides an important forum for recognizing the contributions of clinicians and researchers toward improving the human condition."

Dr. DeLuca will attend NAN's 39th annual conference, Neuropsychology in Transition: Staying Ahead of the Curve, to be held November 13-16 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, CA.

Link to publications: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/John_Deluca/research

About the National Academy of Neuropsychology

Founded in 1975, NAN has developed into a vibrant organization of scientist-practitioners, clinicians, and researchers in the field of neuropsychology. Current membership totals over 3300 active members, with representation by 24 countries. The involvement and contributions of the diverse membership will ensure NAN's continued success as a professional organization well into the future.

About John DeLuca, PhD

Dr. DeLuca has been involved in neuropsychology and rehabilitation research for over 30 years, and has received more than 35 million dollars in grant support for his research. Recent projects include the cerebral mapping of human cognitive processes using functional neuroimaging and the development of research-based techniques to improve cognitive impairment. He is the author of more than 350 articles, books and chapters, has edited six texts in neuropsychology, neuroimaging and rehabilitation, and is a co-editor of the "Encyclopedia of Clinical Neuropsychology." Dr. DeLuca serves on the editorial boards of several journals and has received numerous awards for his research, including early career awards from the American Psychological Association and the National Academy of Neuropsychology, and a mid-career award from the International Neuropsychological Society. He is a professor in the departments of physical medicine & rehabilitation and neurology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where he directs the postdoctoral fellowship program in neuropsychology. Dr. DeLuca serves on numerous committees for both national and international societies, and is a neuropsychology consultant to the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League and the New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer team.

About Kessler Foundation

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research that seeks to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes--including employment--for people with neurological disabilities caused by diseases and injuries of the brain and spinal cord. Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

