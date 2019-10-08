Dr. Kenneth Nash Attends The Implant Dentistry Continuum™ to Enhance Dental Implant Care in Vicksburg, MS

VICKSBURG, Miss., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected dentist, Dr. Kenneth Nash of Nash Family Dentistry, recently participated in an advanced dental implant seminar to enhance his skill and knowledge of dental implant diagnosis, placement and maintenance. Held in multiple locations around the country, The Implant Dentistry Continuum™ is a four-part series of classes that combines in-depth lectures with hands-on workshops. Halfway through the sessions currently held in Atlanta, GA, completion of the seminar will further enhance Dr. Nash's leading level of care in providing dental implants as a permanent tooth replacement option in Vicksburg, MS.

Presented by Dr. Arun Garg, a pioneer in dental implant treatment, The Implant Dentistry Continuum provides attending dentists the fundamentals and experience needed to succeed in the clinical and business side of implantology. With hands-on workshops, dentists perform implant trials using soft tissue and prosthetic models to demonstrate their understanding of the procedure. Lectures during the course are organized and presented by accomplished teachers and trainers. The goal of the Implant Dentistry Continuum is to help provide life-changing care for patients and lay a solid foundation for future dental implant training.

Dental implants are often considered the gold standard solution for tooth replacement. Composed of three parts, an implant post, abutment and a dental crown, implants mimic both the function of natural teeth as well as the appearance.

Unlike dental bridges, implants do not need the support of surrounding teeth. When comparing implants with dental bridges, Dr. Nash explains, "A dental implant stands on its own. That implant replaces a tooth with a crown, which restores it without destroying or injuring adjacent teeth at all." Because of this, existing healthy teeth do not need to be physically altered in order for a patient to experience a functioning and reliable tooth replacement. With regular oral maintenance, dental implants can be expected to last the rest of a patient's life.

Nash Family Dentistry is a general dentistry practice that features state-of-the art technology and modern dental treatments, including the placement of dental implants. Dr. Nash works closely with his son, Dr. Jonathan Nash, to provide high-end dentistry to Vicksburg, MS. The practice offers full-scope implant care, with tooth extraction and bone grafting available prior to implant placement. The practice also offers sedation dentistry to help ease patient anxiety and prevent feelings of discomfort during dental implant surgery. Dr. Jonathan Nash is also attending The Implant Dentistry Continuum at its Nashville, TN location.

