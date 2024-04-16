Dr. Martens Sees Annual Result In Line With Guidance; Says 2025 Outlook Challenging

(RTTNews) - Dr. Martens Plc (DOCS.L), a footwear company, said on Tuesday that its annual results are expected to be in line with outlook and consensus expectations.

As expected, for the fourth-quarter, the company posted a pick-up in Direct to Consumer to high single-digit year-on-year growth. This was as a result of good growth across EMEA, a flat outcome in the U.S. and a very strong result in APAC, led by Japan.

The Group's fourth-quarter wholesale performance was in line with its expectations.

Looking ahead, Kenny Wilson, CEO of Dr. Martens, said: "The FY25 outlook is challenging, and the whole organization is focused on our action plan to reignite boots demand, particularly in the USA, our largest market. The nature of USA wholesale is that when customers gain confidence in the market we will see a significant improvement in our business performance, but we are not assuming that this occurs in FY25."

For the full-year 2025, the wholesale revenue from the U.S. market is anticipated to be double-digit down year-on-year due to a weak order book.

A decline in wholesale will have a significant impact on profitability, with a base assumption being in the region of 20 million pounds of profit before tax or PBT impact year-on-year.

The company sees a single-digit inflation in its U.S. cost base, and also intends to invest in retaining and incentivizing talent throughout the organization, together these equate to a year-on-year PBT headwind in the region of 35 million pounds.

Dr. Martens is scheduled to release its full-year 2024 earnings report on May 30.