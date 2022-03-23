Dr. Marty Pets Opens Nominations to Award Exceptional Dog and Cat Parents, Into the 2022 Paw Parent Hall of Fame Contest

In Honor of National Paw Parent Appreciation Day on April 19th, nominees have the opportunity to win up to $2000!

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered the disruptor in the pet food industry by leading the conversation around what a healthy pet's diet should be, Dr. Marty Pets TMis pleased to open nominations today for the inaugural 2022 Paw Parent Hall of Fame.

In honor of Paw Parent Appreciation Day, April 19, 2022, Dr. Marty Pets has created a Paw Parent Hall of Fame Contest to recognize exceptional pet parents across the country for their love and dedication to providing their pets with the best care, nutrition, and support possible.

"As pet parents, one of the most important things we can provide for our beloved dogs and cats is unconditional love," said Dr. Marty Goldstein, DVM, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets. "It is our honor to recognize the amazing acts of service and love that these exceptional pet parents give, exemplifying what it means to give their all to the pets who make our lives so much more vibrant," he added.

Dr. Marty Pets invites nominations of all animal care providers, including veterinarians and vet nurses, animal rescue heroes and fosters, and ordinary pet parents who go above and beyond for their dogs and cats. The nomination period opens today and closes on Tuesday, April 5th, at 11:59 pm PST.

Upon the close of nominations, Three finalists will be selected by Dr. Marty Pets' team, including one Most Valuable Paw Parent, or MVPP, to be inducted into the Paw Parent Hall of Fame. The MVPP will be awarded a $2,000 cash prize and a $500 donation made in their name to a local animal shelter or pet charity of their choice. The other two finalists will each receive a $500 cash prize and a $500 donation made in their name to the local animal shelter or pet charity of their choice. All finalists will be honored and highlighted across Dr. Marty Pets' social media pages @DrMartyPets on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook . Follow along with the holiday using #PawParentAppreciation. Finalists will be inducted into the Paw Parent Hall of Fame on National Paw Parent Appreciation Day, April 19th, 2022. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Nominations can be submitted through this ONLINE ENTRY FORM.

For more information, see Dr. Marty Pets Paw Parent Hall of Fame CONTEST Official Rules.

For more information about Dr. Marty Pets , head to our website. For questions about the Paw Parent Hall of Fame, contact info@drmartypets.com . To request an interview with Dr. Marty, contact Kerry Sutherland at K. Sutherland PR, kerry@ksutherlandpr.com . For retail and sales questions, please contact retail@drmartypets.com . Learn more about Dr. Marty™ at www.drmartypets.com or his new book, The Spirit of Animal Healing .

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook, Inc.

About Dr. Marty Pets™:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help support pet health through premium quality nutrition. Each carefully developed formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet parents to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the best care, as nature intended. Dr. Marty™ premium pet formulas are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food, and Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a leading integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets™. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 45years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support and alternative treatments that have yielded incredible results for countless pets from around the world. He is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary.

