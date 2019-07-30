Dr. Mauricio Martinez Completes CE Course to Improve Orthodontics at His Cape Coral, FL Practice

CAPE CORAL, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mauricio Martinez recently gained valuable continuing education (CE) training on advanced concepts in orthodontics treatment from Dr. Bill Buckley, an esteemed orthodontics instructor. Dr. Martinez offers advanced orthodontics at his Cape Coral, FL dental practice, Gulf Coast Smiles, including Tip-Edge® braces and clear aligners.

Patients with crooked teeth experience functional and cosmetic concerns that can often be corrected with comprehensive orthodontic treatment. Straightening teeth improves both smile aesthetics and how the teeth fit together (occlusion). Plus, straightening teeth reduces the risk of cavities, disease, and dental or joint problems like bruxism and TMJ disorder. Today, advanced practitioners like Dr. Martinez offer more specialized and predictable treatments to fix crooked teeth with aesthetic braces technology, including Tip-Edge orthodontics and clear aligners.

Tip-Edge advanced orthodontics uses a patented bracket system that applies less force on the teeth during the early treatment stage for more precise and comfortable tooth movement overall. This allows for generally faster treatment times with fewer office visits, greatly improving the patient experience. Tip-Edge braces are also discreet due to Personalized Color-Matching Technology®. This technology matches the bracket color to the natural color and translucency of the patient's teeth. The CE course on advanced concepts in orthodontics gave Dr. Martinez deeper insight on providing more predictable, comfortable orthodontic treatment with Tip-Edge technology.

Along with advanced Tip-Edge orthodontics, Gulf Coast Smiles offers custom clear aligners to straighten teeth virtually invisibly. Using an in-house advanced 3D printer, Dr. Martinez personalizes clear aligners orthodontic treatment for more predictable and aesthetically pleasing results. Clear aligners benefit patients by allowing an unrestricted diet, easily maintained oral hygiene, and discreetness while aligners are worn.

Patients interested in advanced orthodontics in Cape Coral, FL can schedule a Tip-Edge braces or clear aligner consultation with Dr. Martinez. New patient appointments can be made by calling 239-266-2789 or visiting http://www.gulfcoastsmiles.com.

About the Doctor

Gulf Coast Smiles offers comprehensive dental care to patients in Cape Coral, FL and surrounding areas. Passionately practicing dentistry for over 15 years, Dr. Mauricio Martinez strives to provide his patients with caring and custom treatments while implementing the latest technology and innovative techniques whenever possible. Dr. Martinez is a Diplomate of the American Dental Implant Association and has achieved Fellow status with the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Gulf Coast Smiles conveniently offers numerous general, cosmetic and implant dentistry treatments to help patients reach the healthy and beautiful smiles they need. To learn more about Dr. Martinez, his team or the services offered at Gulf Coast Smiles visit http://www.gulfcoastsmiles.com or call 239-266-2789 to schedule a consultation.

