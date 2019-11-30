Dr Nail Nipper Grows Her Audience and Creates Passion based on Education

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr Nail Nipper continues to provide quality videos to her audience of over 150,000 people following her on multiple platforms. Her videos are educational for those looking for answers to their questions and entertainment for those looking at the various foot types and conversations with her patients.

Based out of Minnesota, Dr Nail Nipper has expanded her reach with videos and her interactions with her patients. Dr Nail Nipper was one of the first in the podiatry and foot health area to show videos and create a following. Her first video has over 3 Million views.

Dr Nail Nipper says, "My purpose in starting the Dr Nail Nipper channel on YouTube is to educate and entertain with my videos. The best comments I read are those where viewers tell me that my videos have helped them in the care of the feet of their family members, or that by viewing my videos they have been able to convince loved one to seek care from a local podiatrist. If I help to prevent one amputation or hospitalization, then I have achieved my goal."

About Dr. Nail Nipper

Dr. Nail Nipper works in Minnesota, USA and specializes in Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Nail Nipper website and channel is an outlet for interest and education about clinical office procedures. We take great care to protect the privacy of our patients. Each of them has volunteered to be recorded to benefit the interests of others.

