Dr. Nina M. Kelly is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nina M. Kelly is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Artist and Healer for her dedication and excellence as a Mythologist, Best Selling Author, Film Producer, Humanitarian, Storyteller, Humanitarian, and a Cultural and Arts Activist.

Highly talented, Dr. Kelly also serves as an Archetypal Pattern Analyst and Dream Pattern Analyst, completing the necessary studies at Assisi International Institute. Her sense of adventure has always been sparked while learning more about people and their cultures. She believes that if you understand a person's culture, stories, myths, and rituals, then you more readily open your world to greater compassion.

Dr. Kelly's passion for the art of healing through stories brought her to the place of writing. Grace Has A Silent Voice, where she honors the silent heroes and the resilience of the human spirit in times of tragedy. Working with death and dying patients she acquired a tremendous respect for the proper honoring of story. In her book she acknowledged the silent heroes that walk into our life for a moment then quickly disappear. This inevitably leaves an imprint that continues to remind us there is beauty in humanity.

An academic, Dr. Kelly earned a doctorate degree at Pacifica Graduate Institute, focusing on Mythological Studies and Emphasis in Depth Psychology. Her dissertation research, "Myth Making, and Modern Medicine, A Case of Kidney Transplantation," was completed at Louisiana State Medical in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her researched work included reducing the rejection episodes posttransplant and implementing the power of stories and images. She additionally published, The Lost Heritage, in Psychology at the Threshold.

A three time best-selling author, Dr. Kelly additionally published, Weaving Story Into the Web and Success Mastery, with Jack Canfield, Success Breakthroughs, with Jack Canfield, and The Big Question, with Larry King. She has also been an executive producer for three films, The Voice of a Generation: The life of Larry King, the Emmy award winning documentary, A New Leash on Life: K9 for Warriors, and the short film, Dandelion, which won the judges award and has been shown at numerous film festivals. She has served as President/CEO of the New Orleans Opera Association, Vice- President of the Shreveport Opera Association, President of Southern Repertory Theatre, Chair of Loyola University School of Music Visiting Committee, and President/CEO of the Children's Bureau, as well as holding several board positions on various non-profits. She additionally printed, Saving Wednesday's Child, authored by Mark Cave, authoring the introduction and acknowledgements.

Dr. Kelly continues to challenge us through the inspiration and motivation of storytelling. She continues to believe that the art form of storytelling and story sharing originate from the heart of everyone searching for expression thus healing both the listener and teller. Recently she has been on a Success Live Tour speaking to the entrepreneur students at High Point University, engaged an audience at the Samuel F Friedman theatre on Broadway.

Dr. Kelly dedicates this recognition to her two children, Barry James and Wendy along with the many mentors who have walked into her life, the wonderful professors and mentors from Pacifica Graduate Institute, Dr. Michael Conforti, founder of the Assisi International Institute, has also served as the president and CEO of the Children's Bureau of New Orleans. Jack Canfield, Success Principles, Nick Nanton, award winning DNA films, Thea Musgrave, who demonstrated how passion creates, Allen Toussaint, who told her not to waste a day, Klauspeter Seibel who instructed her to always keep the heart open to the hear the music, and all the silent heroes who give us more than we could ever return back to them.

