03.04.2023 13:10:00

Dr. Norman Keevil's Statement in Response to Teck's Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Norman Keevil, Chairman Emeritus, Teck Resources, issued the following statement in response to Teck's rejection of an unsolicited proposal:

"I remain fully committed to Teck's proposed transaction to create two world-class, well-focused, independent companies and I unequivocally support the Board's decision to reject Glencore's unsolicited offer to acquire Teck. Now is not the time to explore a transaction of this nature, and I have the utmost confidence in the Board's and our management teams' strategy to maximize value for each of Teck Metals' and EVR's shareholders after the separation."

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-norman-keevils-statement-in-response-to-tecks-rejection-of-unsolicited-proposal-301788209.html

SOURCE Dr. Norman Keevil

