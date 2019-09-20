Dr. Paul M. Rotunda of Montclair, New Jersey Named 2019 NJ Top Dentist

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Paul M. Rotunda, DMD for 2019. At Dr. Rotunda's practice, Park Street Dental, your smile is his top priority. Dr. Rotunda dedicates himself to providing you with personalized, gentle care. Dr. Rotunda's dental treatments improve his patient's self-confidence and self-esteem by giving them the smile they deserve.

Services provided by Dr. Paul M. Rotunda at his Montclair, New Jersey based practice include INVISALIGN®, Cleanings and Prevention, Dental X-Rays, Composite Fillings, Porcelain Crowns, Tooth Whitening, and Root Canal Therapy. Whether a patient's dental needs are a complete exam and cleaning, a full-mouth restoration, or anything in between, Dr. Rotunda promises to provide each patient with exceptional care as he enhances the natural beauty of their smile.

To learn more about this NJ Top Dentist, please click here: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drpaulrotunda/

