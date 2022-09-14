Dr. Scholl's® Teams Up with Former Professional Football Coach and Self-Proclaimed Foot Expert Rex Ryan to Launch New Instant Cool Athlete's Foot Solutions

Ryan to coach the University of North Carolina Football Team on how to put their best foot forward, both on and off the gridiron

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scholl's®, the most trusted brand in foot care, today announced a partnership with former head football coach and analyst Rex Ryan in celebration of its new Instant Cool Athlete's Treatment Spray and Wipes. In this role, Ryan will utilize his notorious foot expertise to mentor the University of North Carolina football team with his "toe tips" on proper foot care maintenance.

"Two things are for certain: I know football, and I know feet," said Ryan. "But the stigma around talking about feet has always felt so unnecessary to me. I'm excited to share my expert knowledge with these young Tarheels and help them step up their game – including tackling Athlete's Foot with the help of Dr. Scholl's®."

Further stacking the team, foot and ankle surgeon and star of TLC's My Feet Are Killing Me, Dr. Brad Schaeffer will also take the kickers under his wing, offering a professional perspective on Athlete's Foot as a condition. With the help of both "coaches," the UNC players will share their learnings and encourage others to finally put their feet first.

"Playing sports at the collegiate level can lead to multiple concerns, including Athlete's Foot, which can be grueling on the mind and body," said Dr. Brad Schaeffer of Sole Podiatry NYC. "The warmth and dampness of locker rooms are breeding grounds for the fungus that causes Athlete's Foot. So, treating quickly with Dr. Scholl's® Instant Cool Athlete's Foot Solutions gives athletes and non-athletes alike instant cooling to minimize the physical and emotional discomfort that often accompanies the common condition."

Key features of the new Dr. Scholl's® Instant Cool Athlete's Foot Treatment Spray and Wipes, the only Athlete's Foot solution with immediate cooling, include:

Itching and burning relief from tolnaftate

Clinically proven to relieve and prevent Athlete's Foot with daily use

Added cooling vs. current spray solutions with no powdery residue

Easy-to-use and convenient – no need to touch feet

Relief for cracking and scaling of skin on feet and toes

Full coverage with between the toe application

"We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic figure in football to help us drive awareness and education about Athlete's Foot and how to treat it," said Kate Godbout, SVP Marketing at Scholl's Wellness Company. "It's important consumers learn to speak candidly about the condition and understand the benefits of 'tackling' it head-on with Dr. Scholl's® for instant relief."

Dr. Scholl's® Instant Cool Athlete's Foot Treatments are available for purchase on www.drscholls.com and at food, drug, and mass stores nationwide.

