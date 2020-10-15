Dr. Steve Mascarin Brings Unique Brand of Dental Care to Georgetown Village Dental

GEORGETOWN, ON, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - In an effort to provide even greater quality dental care to their patients, Georgetown Village Dental is opening a new clinic on October 15th.

Dr. Steve Mascarin has been committed to providing the Georgetown and Halton Hills communities with convenient, affordable dentistry of the highest caliber to entire families. To that end, Dr. Steve Mascarin has upgraded his office to provide his clientele with the comfortable, efficient dental experience they deserve.

Steve Mascarin will continue to be at the forefront of modern dental medicine, studying innovative methods of providing the cosmetic "Extreme Makeovers" many of his patients have come to expect from his expertise, but he and his team will still be offering the same services and procedures as before. These include, but are not limited to:

General dentistry – The everyday dental procedures required by many families are still available. These range from professional cleanings, fillings, orthodontics, root canals, fillings and dentures.

Cosmetic dentistry – Distinguished from general dentistry in that the appearance rather than the function of a patient's teeth are treated, cosmetic dentistry can improve the aesthetic appeal of patients' smiles via bonding, veneers and tooth whitening.

Sedation dentistry – Going to the dentist can cause severe anxiety for some patients. Sedation dentistry, also known as sleep dentistry, can relieve a patient's anxiety by rendering them unconscious during their procedures. Sedation medicine is administered by a professional anesthesiologist and all patients are monitored by a registered nurse to ensure the patient's complete safety. Sleep dentistry can be particularly beneficial not only to those who suffer from anxiety, but for pediatric patients as well, and is available for all procedures that Dr. Steve Mascarin performs.

The comprehensive services offered by Dr. Steve Mascarin and his dental team have always been performed at his clinic in the Georgetown Village Dental, as he has always strived to provide convenient care to his patients at an easily accessible location. Now that his practice has expanded both in number of patients and cutting-edge methodologies for delivering excellent care to his patients, an office upgrade was necessary to accommodate the growth.

From the new office, patients may expect a more comfortable environment with greater aesthetic appeal as well as a more suitable space for children. To further accommodate his patients' busy lives, Dr. Steve Mascarin office hours will be expanded so that his practice will be open 7 days a week.

Patients in need of treatment or who are seeking to schedule an appointment at the new clinic may contact his office at the previous address and phone number, and those wishing to view the office upgrade may do so starting October 14th. Dr. Steve Mascarin and his team believe strongly that the new facility will only improve their patients' experience, and are eager to provide their clientele with the exceptional care to which they have become accustomed.

SOURCE Georgetown Village Dental