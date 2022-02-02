Dr. Steven Gundry of Gundry MD Shares His Top 5 Tips for Heart Health Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of this year's National Heart Health Awareness Month in February, Dr. Steven Gundry wants to empower and educate people with tools to support their heart health, starting with nutrition.

Dr. Gundry's Top Five Tips for Heart Health

Incorporate more olive oil into your diet: The purpose of food is to get olive oil into your mouth! The more olive oil you incorporate into your diet can help support your heart health. There is increasing evidence in the power of olive oil thanks to polyphenols. Dr. Gundry's own Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil has 30 times more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than regular olive oils to support healthy arteries and healthy blood flow.

Eat the rainbow: Rainbow-colored foods are beneficial because they are also rich in polyphenols that support cells lining our blood vessels, helping them perform better and grow stronger. Dr. Gundry's colorful superfood recommendations include kiwi, kale, avocado, yams or sweet potatoes, pomegranate, blueberries, and blackberries, all of which are also lectin-free.

Get a good night's rest: Melatonin, also known as the sleep hormone, is an important proponent of heart health because it helps support the surface of blood vessels. If you don't get enough sleep, you probably won't produce as much of this heart-helping compound. To help supplement a good night's rest, you can also add foods that are rich in melatonin to your diet, such as pistachios, mushrooms, coffee, olive oil and red wine.

Stay active: Your heart is a muscle, so you want to keep it strong and fit like you would the rest of your body. Even just 20 minutes a week of exercise helps build muscle just as good as daily gym attendance. Walking and hiking are some of the easiest ways to help burn calories and keep your heart pumping.

Find time to relax: Soaking your feet in warm water for 15 minutes with one cup of Epsom salts can help lower your blood pressure; your body absorbs magnesium from the salt, allowing your blood vessels to open.

In honor of Heart Health Month, Gundry MD, the wellness line of food and supplements founded by Dr Gundry, also launched a special bundle of heart-supportive dietary supplements for those looking for an additional way to nourish their bodies with powerful nutrients.

The " Gundry MD Happy Heart Trio " ($139.95, a 40% savings) includes:

Gundry MD Heart Defense - a potent blend of compounds that support healthy blood flow, so you can have a younger-feeling body and mind.*

- a potent blend of compounds that support healthy blood flow, so you can have a younger-feeling body and mind.* Gundry MD Energy Renew - designed to help your body re-energize, promoting all-day wakefulness, clearer thinking, while also helping to maintain a healthy metabolism.*

- designed to help your body re-energize, promoting all-day wakefulness, clearer thinking, while also helping to maintain a healthy metabolism.* Gundry MD Enhanced Circulation Formula - designed to support healthy blood flow, helping your body carry oxygen to essential organs, tissues, and muscles, and boosts your body's energy levels.*

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a "fired-up" metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Total Restore , Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . For more info, follow on Instagram/Facebook @gundrymd .

About Steven Gundry, MD

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a pioneer in nutrition, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the popular podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code : The Revolutionary New Science of Keto That Offers More Benefits Without Deprivation will be released on March 8, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. For the latest news, follow Dr. Gundry on Instagram @drstevengundry and Twitter @drgundry .

