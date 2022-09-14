Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Celebrates 1000+ Positive Reviews

This Powerful 3-in-1 Gut Health Supplement, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3, includes 'Probiotics, Prebiotics and Postbiotics to Support Optimal Gut Health

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD™ Bio Complete 3 , one of the brand's best selling gut health supplements, now has over 1000 positive customer reviews across multiple platforms. Created by world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher Dr. Steven Gundry, Bio Complete 3 is a revolutionary all-in-one microbiome booster with prebiotics, postbiotics, and probiotics. Its unique formula is designed to support a healthy gut lining and a healthy immune system. Designed as a comprehensive gut health supplement, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 helps create a healthier, more balanced microbiome and better weight management.†*

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is designed with a unique 3-pronged blend of ingredients including probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics that works together to help give your gut a major boost. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is filled with probiotics that populate your gut with good bacteria that aids in digestion. The prebiotics in Dr Gundry's Bio Complete 3 supplement helps feed the healthy bacteria in your gut lining and fight off unhealthy "junk food" cravings. The postbiotics in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 help produce short-chain fatty acids that help maintain your gut health to fight digestive issues. Flourishing 'good' bacteria in the body is typically lacking. This is why Bio Complete 3 was formulated to replenish it through this all-in-one dietary supplement. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3's advanced formula helps balance your microbiome to support smoother digestion, greater energy, a slimmer waistline, and reduction of unhealthy food cravings.†*

Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™) - a postbiotic that supports the production of butyrate. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid that supports your overall health and helps promote a more energized, youthful life.

- a postbiotic that supports the production of butyrate. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid that supports your overall health and helps promote a more energized, youthful life. Sunfiber® - a fermented dietary fiber with prebiotic and postbiotic characteristics that help promote digestive health and satiety for easier, more regular bathroom visits.

- a fermented dietary fiber with prebiotic and postbiotic characteristics that help promote digestive health and satiety for easier, more regular bathroom visits. Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®) - a potent probiotic that helps support the balance of healthy bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract for smoother digestion.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients†*Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Customer Reviews

"It took about a week but suddenly it kicked in and so did my energy. Nice to have regular bowel movements again and feel normal. Definitely would recommend trying this product."* - Peggy, July 26, 2022

"I bought Bio 3 for my daughter because she was having so much bloating and trouble with bowel control. I asked her today how she was doing with the Bio 3, and she said that she is feeling much better. She said that the bloating has calmed down, and she said that her bowel movements are regular every morning now. She asked me to go ahead and order more for her, so I did today."* - Rose July 18, 2022

"This is a unique product and I truly believe in the science behind it. Almost immediately I noticed I just felt more vibrant. There was definitely an adjustment period my body went through, which showed me that it was working. Like everyone, I also had better "movements."* - Daniel July 3, 2022

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

The suggested use of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is to simply take two of the small capsules twice per day, preferably before a meal. Since Bio Complete 3 is an ultra-fast absorbing formula, it can go right to work in your gut. This can result in a boost of energy and health that you can actually feel.

Dr. Gundry takes Bio Complete 3 on a consistent basis every morning before breakfast and again before dinner - and recommends you do as well.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with 90-day money back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Lectin Shield and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition research and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health via diet and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , @drstevengundry on Instagram, or the Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube channel .

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-steven-gundrys-gundry-md-bio-complete-3-celebrates-1000-positive-reviews-301624064.html

SOURCE Gundry MD