04.03.2022 07:00:58
Dr Thomas Schmuckli expected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The Board of Directors of Helvetia Holding AG plans for the long term with Dr Thomas Schmuckli as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will be proposed for election at the next Shareholders' Meeting.
As announced in December 2021, Doris Russi Schurter for personal reasons will not stand for re-election as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at the next Helvetia Holding AG Shareholders' Meeting. Her designated successor, Dr Axel Lehmann, is also no longer available to Helvetia after having been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Credit Suisse Group. Following a review, the Helvetia Holding AG Board of Directors has now decided to plan for the long term with Dr Thomas Schmuckli as Chairman of the Board of Directors. At the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting, he will be proposed as the successor to Doris Russi Schurter as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Dr Thomas Schmuckli has been a member and Vice-Chairman of the Helvetia Holding AG Board of Directors since 2018. He is currently a member of the Strategy and Governance Committee and a member of the Investment and Risk Committee. He has also been Chairman of Helvetia's anchor shareholder Patria Genossenschaft since 2019. He will relinquish this mandate with effect from 13 May 2022.
A trained lawyer, he held a number of management positions in the General Counsel area of the Credit Suisse Group from 1993 to 2013. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Funds AG since 2012. He will relinquish this post with effect from 13 April 2022. Dr Thomas Schmuckli was elected to the Board of Directors of Bossard Holding AG in 2000 and has served as its Chairman since 2007.
"Dr Thomas Schmuckli knows Helvetia very well and closely accompanied and helped shape the development of the helvetia 20.25 strategy as a member of the Strategy and Governance Committee. As an experienced manager with a broad professional background, he will continue to drive the development of Helvetia into a European financial services provider together with the Board of Directors and Executive Management", explains Doris Russi Schurter, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Helvetia Holding AG.
The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Helvetia Holding AG will be held on 29 April 2022 at the Olma Messe in St.Gallen. The shareholders will be able to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person for the first time since 2019.
About the Helvetia Group
Cautionary note
End of ad hoc announcement
