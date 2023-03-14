14.03.2023 18:52:00

Dr. Thomas T. Jeneby Welcomes Esteemed Board Certified Dr. Agustín Cornejo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are honored to welcome Dr. Agustín Cornejo, board certified plastic surgeon to the team here at The Plastic and Cosmetic Center of South Texas. Affectionately known as, Dr. Latin Heat, Dr. Cornejo has built a fast fan base here in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Cornejo has been serving the South Texas community since 2017 and has performed over 3,000 plastic surgery procedures of the face, breast and body, as a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Cornejo joins the prestigious Dr. Jeneby or "Dr. Boom Boom Pow.

Chrysalis building signage from the outside.

Dr. Cornejo is bilingual in Spanish and English and feels privileged to be able to reach a wide range of clients from all walks of life. After graduating from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine with high academic distinction, he continued his general surgery training at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Cornejo then completed  his plastic and reconstructive surgery training at the Prestigious Duke University Medical Center.

The dedication Dr. Cornejo has in helping his clients look and feel their best reflects on his growing social media presence both locally and internationally. He offers a wide range of services to help you get your dream look. If you are interested, please schedule an appointment with our esteemed new addition today.

Dr. Cornejo Duke trained Board Certified Plastic Surgeon.

Dr. Jeneby - Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, experience of 21 years.

Chrysalis Cosmetic Surgery Center Brand new State of the Art Surgi-Center located in Stone Oak, San Antonio TX. With the most advanced surgery technology, and innovative surgical techniques we are prepared to service you in all your plastic surgery needs! (PRNewsfoto/The Plastic & Cosmetic Center of South Texas)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-thomas-t-jeneby-welcomes-esteemed-board-certified-dr-agustin-cornejo-301771951.html

SOURCE The Plastic & Cosmetic Center of South Texas

