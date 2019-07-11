Dr. Todd Peters Appointed Sheppard Pratt Health System's Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt Health System announced the appointment of Todd Peters, MD, as vice president and chief medical officer. He succeeds Dr. Robert Roca, who retired in April 2019 after more than 25 years of service to the health system.

Dr. Peters joined Sheppard Pratt in July 2018 and served as its medical director of child and adolescent services and chief medical information officer (CMIO). In his new role, Dr. Peters will be responsible for helping to create a seamless system of care across all programs, sites, and levels of care. He will also oversee quality of care across the organization. Additionally, he will manage the Sheppard Pratt Physicians, P.A. and oversee the joint University of Maryland/Sheppard Pratt psychiatry residency training program. He will remain in his role as CMIO where he will focus on analyzing and integrating technology that enables the health system's care teams to do meaningful work and to deliver on its mission.

"Dr. Peters is a leader in health care delivery systems, practice management, and health informatics. He is also a servant leader who will ensure quality care across the entire organization, be a champion for all disciplines, and help propel care forward across our more than 350 sites of service," says Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt.

Before joining Sheppard Pratt, Dr. Peters served as the inpatient medical director and assistant CMIO for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He completed his residency and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He earned his MD at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine and earned his bachelor's degree in biochemistry from McDaniel College. He has extensive training in electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and completed the Duke University Electroconvulsive Treatment Training Program. Dr. Peters is double board certified in general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. He also serves as the consulting editor for the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America.

About Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for nearly 30 years.

