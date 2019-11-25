Dr. Vishal Bhalani Named Top Doctor by GA Top Docs

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vishal Bhalani, Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Urology, has been named as Georgia's "Top Doctor" for Urology by GA Top Docs. Dr. Bhalani was awarded this honor for his outstanding leadership, integrity and clinical expertise and innovation throughout his career.

"Our team is proud of our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhalani for this recognition," said Dr. Jitesh Patel, chief executive officer of Advanced Urology. "Dr. Bhalani is an exceptional human being providing exceptional service and great outcomes to our patients. He embodies the values of Advanced Urology and we are honored to work alongside him every day."

Dr. Bhalani specializes in all aspects of genitourinary surgery with advanced training in robotic and minimally invasive surgery, overactive bladder, male and female incontinence, erectile dysfunction, minimally invasive treatments for BPH, and genitourinary cancer. Dr. Bhalani has been awarded Center of Excellence and serves as a training center for other physicians in both the UroLift procedure for BPH and the Interstim procedure for overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence.

GA Top Docs is just the latest honor for Dr. Bhalani, who also received Castle Connolly Top Doctor as voted by his peers, the Patient's Choice Award (2018), Compassionate Doctor Award (2018) and is among America's Most Honored Professionals (2018).

