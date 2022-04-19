Dr. William Dahut Named Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Dahut has been named Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society. In this role, he will oversee the strategic direction of intramural and extramural research and manage all pieces of the Discovery pillar, including surveillance and health equity science, population science, cancer screening guidelines, and extramural discovery science. Dahut will begin his tenure with ACS on May 16.

Dahut comes to ACS from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), where he is the scientific director for clinical research at NCI's Center for Cancer Research, head of the prostate cancer clinical research section, and NCI clinical director. He is also a professor of medicine at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.



"Dr. Dahut is internationally recognized as an exceptional physician-scientist, cancer researcher and leader," said Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society. "Under his leadership, ACS-supported discovery science will be poised to further accelerate new advances in cancer prevention, detection, management and cure."

Dahut has been focused on helping cancer patients throughout his career. He has pioneered treatment regimens in prostate cancer and is a recognized expert in other areas such as clinical trials and immunotherapy. He received his MD from Georgetown University and completed clinical training in internal medicine at the National Naval Medical Center, followed by training in hematology and medical oncology at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and the Medicine Branch of the NCI. Dahut has worked as an attending physician in the NCI-Navy Medical Oncology Branch and has been on faculty at Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown University.

A true thought leader, Dahut sits on numerous boards and committees related to his work. He has won distinguished honors and awards throughout his career and garnered over 250 peer reviewed publications. He is Chair-Elect of the Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Research Program Integration Panel, has spoken to audiences across the country and worldwide and trained dozens of medical oncology fellows.

Dahut resides in Bethesda, Md.

