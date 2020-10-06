KENDALL, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lautman Pain Management is proud to announce its Peaceful Living Program, a virtual platform providing members with advice on Health and Wellness for Pain Management. The platform is a completely free resource for members to access blogs, videos, and other content published and curated by Dr. William Lautman, DO and his team.

Dr. Lautman Pain Management recently announced a YouTube Channel for At-Home Wellness and Healthy Living Tips.

"Following the success of our YouTube Channel, we wanted to expand our virtual resources and provide a one-stop platform for Health and Wellness guidance. I am personally thrilled to lead such an initiative with my talented staff. I hope it brings Peace and a Pain Free life for many," said Dr. William Lautman.

Dr. William Lautman's practice is dedicated to a holistic approach to pain management. The staff is committed to high quality of care guided by a board-certified physician. Dr. Lautman Pain Management offers full-service pain management services including injection therapy and pharmacologic therapies in the management of acute and chronic pain. The center provides guidance in chiropractic therapies, acupuncture, massage therapy, and psychological counseling.

Visit www.drlautmanpain.com for more information or to make an appointment at Dr. Lautman Pain Management.

Contact:

William Lautman, DO

7866344277

256040@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-william-lautman-announces-the-peaceful-living-program-to-offer-free-virtual-health-and-wellness-guidance-for-pain-management-301146784.html

SOURCE Dr. Lautman Pain Management