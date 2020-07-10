Dr. Wolff at China Beauty Expo 2020

SHANGHAI, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Wolff's pavilion in Shanghai has come together after weeks efforts to bring the Dr. Wolff brand for the world to experience at China Beauty Expo 2020. During these difficult times it is our great pleasure that we can invite you today to join us on a journey through the Dr. Wolff world.

Dr. Wolff is an over 100-year old family-owned business from Bielefeld in Germany. The company is now run by the current CEO and 4th generation family member, Mr. Eduard Doerrenberg. The company is active in over 60 markets globally with offices in Shanghai, Taipei, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Chicago etc. Dr. Wolff has approximately 700 employees worldwide with a global turnover of 313 Mio EUR in 2019.

All of the company's products are developed and manufactured in Germany. The company's R&D team constantly strives to develop products that serve our customer's needs and works closely with research institutes and universities to create scientific studies that objectively proof the efficacy of our products.

It is our mission to solve our customer's problems with innovative and proven products.

With our brands Alpecin, Plantur, Linola, Karex and Vagisan we tackle the daily issues of Chinese men and women. From hair and scalp care for hair loss prevention to skin care that helps to repair dry and sensitive skin. From oral care for fluoride-free cavity prevention to female care for elevating issues like vaginal dryness - no topic is too sensitive as long as we can add real value and make our customer's lives better.

In 2015, Dr. Wolff has setup a company in Shanghai. For the last 5 years we have been working on bringing our products to our Chinese customers. After being successful in Germany and several international markets, it is the goal of Dr. Wolff China and its partners to establish our brands as the Number 1 hair loss prevention solution in China.

We have a long-term commitment here in the Chinese market. Over the past 5 years we have developed great co-operation with our Chinese partners. This has helped us to get closer to our Chinese consumers. Every day we learn from each other's cultures. We learn about differences and commonalities in terms of customer's needs and preferences. This helps us to better understand the Chinese market and it also provides us with new ideas for our German market. We believe that these partnerships are the key ingredient for success in China. For us, this is a great example of a successful Chinese-German economic cooperation.

