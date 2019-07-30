Dr. Yan Shuicheng Joins YITU Technology as CTO

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YITU Technology announced recently that Dr. Yan Shuicheng, a world-renowned expert in computer vision and machine learning, has joined YITU as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company.

In his new post, Dr. Yan Shuicheng will lead the team to further strengthen YITU's advantages in basic AI theory and novel algorithm development, provide powerful technical support to commercialized applications of its technologies, and extend YITU's hardware/software integration solutions to wider applications with more customer-friendly competitive costs and efficiency, thus promoting industrial development and social progress.

Dr. Yan Shuicheng is an IEEE Fellow, IAPR Fellow and ACM Distinguished Scientist. His research areas include computer vision, machine learning and multimedia analysis. Till now, he has published over 600 papers at top international journals and conferences, with Google Scholar Citation over 40,000 times and H-index 98. He had been among "Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researchers" in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Dr. Yan's team has received winner or honorable-mention prizes for 10 times of two core competitions, Pascal VOC and ImageNet (ILSVRC), which are deemed as "World Cup" in the computer vision community. Also his team won over 10 best paper or best student paper prizes and especially, a grand slam in ACM MM, the top conference in multimedia, including Best Paper Award, Best Student Paper Award and Best Demo Award.

Notably, Dr. Yan's team proposed the "Network in Network"(NIN) architecture, and its core idea, 1x1 convolution, has become a standard component of almost all deep learning models in computer vision in the past few years. It has great impact in both academic and industrial communities, and has been applied to later models such as GoogLeNet and ResNet.

Dr. Yan Shuicheng acquired his doctoral degree in mathematics from Peking University in 2004. Three years later, he joined the National University of Singapore and established the Machine Learning and Vision Lab. There he got his tenured professorship and won the 2011 Singaporean Young Scientist Award by the Singapore National Academy of Science.

Before joining YITU Technology, Dr. Yan Shuicheng wasVice President, Chief Scientist of Qihoo 360, and also Head of 360 Artificial Intelligence Research Institute.

YITU Technology is one of the few start-ups that have their own full-stack AI core technologies in the world. It has achieved a one-up global status in the fields of computer vision, speech recognition, semantic comprehension, intelligent decision, AI chips, etc. In May, YITU released the world's first cloud vision intelligent chip Questcore™, and it launches a new era of combining algorithm development and chip design. At the beginning of this year, YITU was selected to be one of "50 Disruptors in the World" by the CNBC.

SOURCE YITU Technology