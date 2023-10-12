Dr. Yooni Kim, Vice President of Clinical Services at Novotech, Delivers Keynote Address at Veeva Korea Summit

SEOUL, Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, announced today that Dr. Yooni Kim, Vice President of Clinical Services at Novotech, served as a keynote speaker at the Veeva Korea Summit this week in Seoul, Korea.



Novotech has been utilizing Veeva’s technology for over a decade and was an early adopter of these cutting-edge solutions to enhance drug development programs for its biotech clients.

According to Dr. Kim, "The customized Novotech Veeva Suite Ecosystem offers our biotech clients state-of-the-art streamlined procedures and enhanced data visibility, along with advanced trial planning and predictive capabilities."

During her keynote address, Dr. Kim underscored several key advantages that the Novotech Veeva Platform, including the Vault Suite, is providing to clients. These benefits include:

Master trial, site, and investigator data shared across systems

Shared workflow and reporting - multiple on platform workflows, task assignment, PD escalation, document review/authoring

One application means one login to access reporting across TMF, start-up, CTMS, feasibility

Auto-filing of study start-up documents and monitoring content into TMF, on platform TMF review and document QC

Reuse documents across countries, trials

Regulatory and IRB/IEC submission milestone tracking/ package review on platform

Site Greenlight

Automated visit tracking

Payments tracking



Dr. Kim further elaborated, noting that the Vault Clinical Suite facilitates faster trial execution and provides up-to-the-minute insights.

She added, "The platform enhances efficiency and ensures high quality by promoting shared data and content, resulting in improved accuracy in trial planning and reporting." Among the other advantages, she pointed out were:

Scalability to support support harmonized clinical trial delivery across Novotech.

Improved project delivery for our clients including expediting start up timelines.

Reporting - empower real time, end user driven and on-platform reporting capabilities providing robust data to both Novotech and our clients, to enable active management of our trials and maintain effective trial and portfolio oversight.

Have one single-source to manage feasibility information and process including on-platform survey creation and dynamic reporting capabilities.

Simplified, cost effective future integrations.

Enable Clinical Systems support services under one platform, provide rapid study set-up, and one set of accounts and contacts.

Novotech has more than 3,000 employees operating across 25 geographies with 34 office locations, including the US, Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The global CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023 and the Best Cell & Gene Therapy CRO 2022 and 2023 awards. Additionally, the company was honored with the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023. Its commitment to collaboration is evident in the 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements it has signed over the past three years.

