Draft 2: Microsoft kickstarts Kubernetes development for AKS

Cloud-native development isn’t as easy as it could be. Platforms such as Kubernetes simplify the process of running a scalable set of services, but you still need to create the application you’re running in the cloud. It’s not a matter of putting your code in a container and writing some configuration YAML; you need much more to have a build that can be deployed anywhere, anytime.Five years ago, Microsoft acquired the Deis Labs team with the intent of letting them continue to build open source Kubernetes tools. It’s been one of the more successful acquisitions. The team has delivered major upgrades to the Helm Kubernetes packaging tools and the Brigade event-driven workflow system, as well as pioneering WebAssembly in Kubernetes with Krustlets and using Linux device drivers to expose edge hardware to Kubernetes in Akri.To read this article in full, please click here