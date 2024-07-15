15.07.2024 18:45:00

Draft of restructuring plan submitted

On July 29, 2024, draft resolution of the general extraordinary meeting of shareholders

AB "Utenos trikotažas" (hereinafter, the "Company”) draft resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. Agenda and draft decisions of the Meeting:

  1. Regarding the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and the approval of the Company’s 4-year restructuring plan project.

Project of The Decision: "To approve the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and to approve the Company’s 4-year restructuring plan project. "

AB Utenos Trikotažas representative Egle Rakauskaite,  egle.rakauskaite@ut.lt, tel. +370 6196107


Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Attachment


