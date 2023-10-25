Oslo, 25 October 2023: Draft tax assessment on Norwegian transfer price audit

Yara has previously disclosed that the company in 2019 received a notification and request for information from the Norwegian Tax Authorities related to a transfer price audit in which they have stated that they consider changing the company’s tax assessment for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017 (see note 5.6 in the 2022 integrated report).



Yara has now received a draft assessment where the Norwegian Tax Authorities’ position is to increase the Yara International ASA tax results by approximately USD 650 million in total for the years 2015 to 2017, which would increase tax cost by an estimated USD 170 million. They have also provided a notice that they may challenge income years 2018 to 2020.



Yara’s current assessment is that it is more likely than not that Yara will succeed in countering the arguments from the Norwegian Tax Authorities. Subsequent to receiving the draft assessment, Yara will carry out a new assessment of the case. No provision has been recognized at this stage.



