DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook Open for Pari-Mutuel Bets on Horse Racing

D'IBERVILLE, Miss., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook is excited to announce the opening of pari-mutuel betting on horse racing. With comfortable seating and a spacious atmosphere, the simulcasts will be just in time for the Breeders' Cup. Players who love to watch the ponies will now have options to bet on 11 different thoroughbred horse tracks. The simulcasts will originate from the following tracks:

Del Mar

Delta Downs

Evangeline Downs

Golden Gate Fields

Gulfstream Park

Laurel Park

Los Alamitos

Meadowlands (TB)

Monmouth Park

Pimlico

Santa Anita Park

"Pari-mutuel betting is a wonderful addition to our sportsbook," said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas "Once again, we have proven that customer focus is what drives our offerings at Scarlet Pearl. Whether it's in our sportsbook, on our tables, or at our slot machines, we are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience."

About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is a privately held company based in D'Iberville, MS. The casino resort features 300 hotel rooms, a miniature golf course, an event center, a luxurious pool and multiple restaurants. In addition to the non-gaming amenities, the casino is home to over 950 slots, including 56 live video poker machines, and 33 table games, including Blackjack, Craps, and Roulette. The casino opened in D'Iberville, MS December 9, 2015.

