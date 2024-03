DraftKings Stock Has 17% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Now may be a great time to place a monster bet on next-generation sports wagering stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).At least that's the view of one analyst team that recently upgraded its recommendation on the company while cranking the price target notably higher. DraftKings has a growing fanbase of believers, and these prognosticators are now clearly among them.The leading pundit making the changes was Barclays Equity Research Analyst Brandt Montour. In mid-February, Montour and his team changed their recommendation on DraftKings to overweight -- buy, in other words -- from the previous stance of equal weight (hold). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel