DraftKings Stock Has 30% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Investors weren't overly impressed by DraftKings ' (NASDAQ: DKNG) first-quarter earnings report last week, selling off the stock by about 3% Friday even after the sports gambling company reported 53% Q1 sales growth, and raised sales guidance through the rest of the year.But they appear to be having a rethink.Since selling off Friday, DraftKings stock has won back all its losses, and even a bit more. Part of the reason for this may be the positive assessment Citigroup analyst Steven Sheeckutz gave on DraftKings ' report: He thinks DraftKings stock is a buy... and predicts it will hit $57 within a year. It closed Friday just below $42.