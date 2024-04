DraftKings Stock Has 42% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Sports fans have been a happy bunch lately. The NCAA basketball tournaments and professional golf's Masters Tournament were all competitive and exciting. They also drew millions of television viewers. For the first time ever, the women's college basketball title game outdrew the men's, averaging nearly 20 million viewers. That's all good news for online sports betting platform DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).These conditions may help explain why Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DraftKings stock this week. Analyst Ben Miller and his team started the company with a buy rating and a price target of $60 per share -- about 42% above its closing price on Wednesday.That premium to the recent stock price is similar to the growth that DraftKings expects in 2024 revenue compared to 2023. Miller is confident that the company can maintain revenue growth of at least 20% annually as online gaming gets more popular and gains regulatory approval in more states.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel