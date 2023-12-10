|
DraftKings Stock Rocketed 215% Higher This Year. Will the Party Continue in 2024?
A starting shot signaled the beginning of a long race on May 14, 2018. This was the day the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal ban on sports gambling, allowing states to decide for themselves whether to make sports gambling legal for their residents. Five years later, the market has exploded in the U.S. Over 20 states have legalized online sports betting with tens of billions of dollars spent yearly by gamblers betting on football, basketball, and more through these online portals.But how can investors take advantage of this rapidly growing industry? One popular stock in this sector is DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), a leading online sports betting platform. Shares of the stock are up 215% year to date after showing continued strong growth and improving profitability. Let's see if this party will continue in 2024, and whether DraftKings is a stock to buy for the long haul.Companies like DraftKings have spent aggressively to attract people to their online betting portals. First-time bettors get attractive promotions that can give them hundreds of dollars in wagers just for signing up with DraftKings. These are heavy subsidies that DraftKings has to finance, but management believes it is worthwhile over the long haul due to the lifetime value a gambling customer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
