15.01.2026 17:31:06
Dräger Posts Strong Earnings Growth In Preliminary 2025 Results
(RTTNews) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF) on Thursday announced preliminary figures showing performance in fiscal 2025, with net sales rising 5.3 percent year over year on a currency-adjusted basis to around euros 3.48 billion, exceeding the company's latest forecast.
Growth was supported by a strong year-end, with the medical division increasing net sales 7.4 percent to about euros 2.0 billion, while the safety division grew 2.5 percent to roughly euros 1.49 billion.
EBIT rose sharply to an estimated euros 226 million to euros 236 million, lifting the EBIT margin to around 6.5 to 6.8 percent. Order intake also strengthened to approximately euros 3.58 billion.
For 2026, Dräger expects continued sales growth and an EBIT margin of 5.0 to 7.5 percent.
DRWKF is currently trading at $81.00 on the OTC Markets.
