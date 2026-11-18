(RTTNews) - While presenting its Ambition 2030 at Capital Markets Day in Lübeck on Wednesday, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) announced that the company aims for a medium-term increase in net sales of 1 billion euros to about 4.5 billion euros, compared to 3.5 billion euros in 2025.

Additionally, the company anticipates medical and safety divisions to grow by about 500 million euros, EBIT to rise significantly and EBIT margin to reach 10 to 12 percent by 2030.

Dräger added that it intends, among other things, to improve pricing, optimize direct costs, and increase productivity.

The company's stock closed trading at $120.84 on the OTC Markets.