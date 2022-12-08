08.12.2022 15:00:00

Dragon Glassware products on sale during Amazon.com Holiday Deal of the Day, Saturday, December 17th

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Glassware is excited to announce  an upcoming Amazon.com Holiday Deal of the Day. During the sale on Saturday, December 17th, Dragon Glassware products will be discounted  up to 44% off for 24 hours only!

Dragon Glassware will be participating in Amazon’s Deal of the Day sale on December 17th, 2022. Many products will be up to 44% off during the 24-hour sale. Both signature collections and limited collections will be included in the deal.

This last chance holiday sale will include items from Dragon Glassware  signature collections, The Diamond Collection and The Aura Collection, as well as items from special limited collections Barbie™ x Dragon Glassware and Barbie™ Dreamhouse™ x Dragon Glassware.

The Amazon Holiday Deal of the Day will be the perfect opportunity for customers to order the perfect holiday gifts just in time for everyone on their list at a great price. All products will be eligible for free Amazon Prime Shipping and are guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas. For the full list of participating ASINs and discounts please contact Priscilla Manzopriscilla@dragonglassware.com. 

Contact:
Priscilla Manzo
priscilla@dragonglassware.com

Based out of northern California, Dragon Glassware® is a boutique, designer glassware company offering a variety of handmade, artisan glassware and accessories for the home and kitchen. They design, develop and manufacture products for tea, coffee, whiskey, wine, beer, spirits and much more. (PRNewsfoto/Dragon Glassware)

SOURCE Dragon Glassware

