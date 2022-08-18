Drake-producer BricksDaMane and Music Tech Startup Starmony Announce Collaboration

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning and multiple platinum accredited producer BricksDaMane has produced songs for some of the hip hop industry's most prominent names, including Drake, Lil Wayne, Migos and Young Thug. He has now entered a collaboration with app company Starmony, which automates music creation using music intelligence. With the collaboration, BricksDaMane's productions are made available on Starmony's app, thereby enabling any upcoming artists to record and release songs straight from their phone with the same quality as A-list artists.

While social media platforms, such as TikTok, and developments in music distribution have contributed to a surge in independent artists reaching the top charts, the democratization of the industry is stalled by the inaccessibility and inefficiency of the music creation process. On a joint mission toward providing the next generation of music creators with the same opportunities as traditional record labels, Starmony and BricksDaMane announce their new partnership.

"Social media has enabled any creator to gain traction. With Starmony, anyone can now become a professional recording artist. Normally, going from an idea to a final release on Spotify and Apple Music requires in-depth knowledge of music production, and access to record labels and studios for weeks, even months. This leaves millions of talented music creators outside the global music industry. With this collaboration, our users can release their songs with beats and productions from top producers who have worked with the biggest artists in the industry", says Jan Nordlund, CEO & Co-founder of Starmony.

"The Starmony app is going to change the music industry on every level! This is exactly what creators like myself have been waiting for", says BricksDaMane.

Starmony, the 'all-in-one mobile music studio and record label', is on a mission to disrupt the music industry through technology. In seconds, Starmony's music intelligence analyzes the users' vocals and provides full music productions based on thousands of music blocks created and imported by professional music producers. Together with the advanced in-app studio, including the authentic Auto-Tune® and other vocal filters, users can amplify their songs and release them directly to global streaming services or social media. Starmony currently has users in more than 160 countries who have created over 100,000 songs in the app since its launch last year.

