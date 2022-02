Drake was a star among A-listers at 'Homecoming' concert

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Among the stars, Drake still shined the brightest. In an all-white outfit, the multi-Grammy winner had many concertgoers jostling for position to watch him perform at the Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend” on Saturday night. He made a dramatic entrance, darting down an aisle before performing center stage under an airy tent at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.The crowd included several entertainers and athletes such as Issa Rae, a mask-wearing Mike Tyson, Lil Wayne, Paul Pierce, Derrick Henry, Ricky Gervais, John Hamm, Nicole Scherzinger, Cedric the Entertainer, Karrueche Tran and Flava Flav. While waiting for Drake, attendees mingled for a couple hours. But once he arrived, many flocked toward the stage and pulled out their phones to capture the majority of his 45-minute set. Drake told the crowd that he was initially asked to perform around five songs, but he extended his song list by triple the amount. The rapper said he felt compelled to perform for a longer stint because of where he traveled from.“They flew me out of like three feet of snow for this, so I got to perform for you,” said Drake, who went on to perform several bangers including “No Friends in the Industry” and “Girls Want Girls” from his recent album “Certified Lover Boy.” The rap star talked about being able to perform in person and showed appreciation to everyone in attendance. “I’m sure at one point we’re all sitting at home – maybe a little depressed, maybe a little frustrated, maybe a little confused,” he said. “I want to make a toast to how grateful I am for being in this (expletive) room with each and every one of you. I wasn’t sure how and when we would be able to do this again. But cheers to each and everyone of you. More life.” Drake went on to perform his other hits including “Controlla,” “God’s Plan,” “Too Much” and “Passionfruit.” He surprised the crowd with a guest appearance by Future, who performed “Way 2 Sexy” with Drake before his uber-popular “March Madness.” At the end, Drake paid homage to Lil Wayne – who watched from section – before closing out his set by playing “I Will Always Love You,” a Dolly Parton song that Whitney Houston made famous. He along with many in the crowd sang every word of the classic melody. Proof of vaccination was required of the 1,500 guests. Only a few wore masks including Tyson. The “Homecoming Weekend” show helped cap a full week of entertainment events leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the first in the Los Angeles area in nearly three decades, with the hometown Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Justin Bieber sang and danced on the first night of the event, presented by The h.wood Group, REVOLVE, PLACES.CO and Uncommon Entertainment. Staffers were dressed in football uniforms, making the rounds with fancified versions of stadium food, including plant-based chicken bites, garlic fries and tiny pizzas.Miley Cyrus and Green Day were playing a set across town at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.這篇文章 Drake was a star among A-listers at 'Homecoming' concert 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。