Drata Launches Automated PCI DSS Compliance

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a next-gen security and compliance automation company, today announced the release of its automated PCI DSS framework offering, providing companies a full scope of controls and requirements needed to be PCI DSS ("PCI" after) compliant. PCI becomes Drata's fourth framework in just one year since its public launch, adding to its comprehensive automated platform for companies pursuing multiple compliance frameworks.

Drata's PCI framework features a broad set of controls to encompass all the requirements for PCI DSS SAQ D - Merchants & Service Providers, along with a complete, real-time view of those controls to achieve and maintain compliance. Drata also brings the same level of dedicated support and access to its team of compliance experts and former auditors, along with existing key features such as the ability to assign control owners, create custom controls, send control notification reminders, and much more.

"Protecting sensitive information from different touch points should always be a top priority, but understanding multiple frameworks can be time-consuming, costly, and confusing," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "Integrating PCI into Drata's automated platform further simplifies compliance for companies with access to critical customer data stored in credit cards, and provides continuity of trust at all levels."

Applicable to all entities that store, process, and/or transmit cardholder data, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is designed to ensure a secure transaction process and address the evolving threats to credit cardholder information. PCI is anchored by self-assessment questionnaires (SAQs), which serve as a validation tool for companies reporting their security for cardholder data.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

