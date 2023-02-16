Drata Ushers A New Era of Trust with Open API

Open API takes the risk and compliance journey to the next level by putting the power of limitless customization in customers' hands

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today launched Open API, a powerful new product leading the movement to open and democratized compliance. Open API puts customers in the driver's seat with deeper connections and integrations to architect creative solutions for their risk and compliance needs.

Governance, risk, and compliance is notoriously known as a manual and time intensive process often siloed and bogged down by paperwork, spreadsheets, and screenshots. The experience has since evolved, fueled by integrations with applications and systems to streamline operational tasks and implement automated, continuous monitoring. Drata's Open API brings in a new stage of that evolution, built on the user-friendly REST API standard and empowering customers with the ability to generate and manage API Keys, read and write data key endpoints, and connect the Drata platform with first party developers and third party solutions.

"For security teams in search of the latest and greatest, Drata's Open API is the ultimate resource. By combining the platform's capabilities with Tines' no-code automation, customers can unlock operational efficiencies to maximize protection while gaining more visibility and control over resources and data to stay compliant every step of the way," said Charlie Ardagh, Head of Partnerships at Tines.

Initial features of Drata's Open API include:

Unlocking essential endpoints to pull evidence from controls and critical systems such risk assessment and vendor management seamlessly into the Drata platform even without a native integration

Easy to use templates and automation tools such as Tines, Torq and Tray.io to build and extend on Drata's existing library of 75+ integrations, with additional partner expansions on the horizon

Tracking of any key that customers create as a separate entity or event to ensure an audit trail

Granular access and control with custom read and write permissions and expiration dates for each key

"Open API is a momentous step in our efforts of democratizing compliance and moving to a truly open platform," said Adam Markowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Drata. "We're enhancing our customizable compliance offerings and further streamlining integrations into our customers' tech stacks to meet customers wherever they are in their GRC journey."

Please visit Trusted, the Drata blog, for more information on Open API .

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

