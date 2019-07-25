Drawbridge Health Announces Strategic International Financing To Accelerate Blood Sampling Technology Innovation

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawbridge Health, a healthcare technology company streamlining the blood draw process for both patients and healthcare providers, today announced it has completed a strategic international financing. New investors Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital were joined by current investors GE Ventures, Thorne Research, and KYOTO-iCAP in the financing. The strategic financing reinforces the significant global opportunity for improving healthcare through more accessible blood sampling and aims to bolster the company's global initiatives.

Founded in 2015, Drawbridge is developing a blood sampling solution that enables simplified collection and transportation of dried blood samples for clinical testing. It provides an easy way for healthcare providers to collect samples anywhere and anytime, without requiring specialized training. Drawbridge established strategic relationships with Thorne Research in the United States and with KYOTO-iCAP in Japan, including a research collaboration with Kyoto University, in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

"Drawbridge's blood sampling solution is well-timed with the movement towards patients and consumers taking more active involvement in their healthcare," said Hiroyuki Baba, Senior Executive Officer at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. "We are pleased to establish a relationship with Drawbridge and planning to pursue a healthcare new business utilizing their technologies in this exciting category."

Hiroyuki Hasegawa, Executive Officer and Head of Life Science Department at Mitsubishi UFJ Capital commented, "We are delighted to support Drawbridge as part of the commitment to support emerging healthcare solutions, recognizing the critical role they play in maintaining good health."

"We are honored to have established strategic relationships with these world-class organizations as we continue to develop our blood sampling platform," said Lee McCracken, CEO at Drawbridge Health. "We appreciate their interest in accelerating our mission to enable blood sampling anywhere and anytime and we are enthusiastic about the collaborative opportunities," he added.

Founded in 2015 by GE Ventures and GE Healthcare, Drawbridge Health is a healthcare technology company focused on reinventing the blood sampling paradigm, enabling comfortable and convenient blood sample collection anytime and anywhere. By integrating engineering and proprietary chemistries, Drawbridge is developing a people-friendly system for collecting and stabilizing blood samples, opening new doors to enable access to important health information. For more information, please visit www.drawbridgehealth.com.

