|
23.02.2023 09:50:49
Drax Group FY Adj. Pretax Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Drax Group PLC (DRX.L) reported pretax profit of 78.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 121.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 20.5 pence compared to 13.5 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 405.4 million pounds from 100.5 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 82.2 pence compared to 21.5 pence.
Adjusted revenue increased to 8.16 billion pounds from 5.17 billion pounds, last year. Total revenue was 7.77 billion pounds compared to 5.09 billion pounds.
The Board proposed to pay a final dividend of 12.6 pence per share. This will make the full year 2022 dividend 21.0 pence per share.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen bremst Kauflaune: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.